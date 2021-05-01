NEWARK — Patients in Wayne and Ontario counties, along with the rural communities surrounding the Finger Lakes, no longer have to drive to Rochester to see a thoracic surgeon.
Starting Monday, Dr. Jeffrey Cane of Rochester Regional Health’s nationally recognized Sands-Constellation Heart Institute will begin seeing patients at his new satellite office on the Newark-Wayne Community Hospital campus.
“I look forward to making thoracic surgery more accessible in the Finger Lakes,” Cane shared. “Any time we can help patients stay closer to home and bring specialties out to the communities we serve, we make life easier for the people who need us.”
The new office is on the campus of Newark-Wayne Community Hospital at 1304 Driving Park Avenue, on the building’s first floor.
To make an appointment, patients should call their healthcare provider before calling Genesee Valley Cardiothoracic, part of the Sands-Constellation Heart Institute, at (585) 922-3260.