GENEVA — Three Finger Lakes Health employees were recognized with Distinguished Values Awards for the first quarter of 2021.
The program selects employees from three categories: Hospital, Long Term Care and Physician Network. Staff members are selected for consistently demonstrating the organizational values and exceeding the requirements of their job. The awards are granted in recognition of those employees who clearly demonstrate professionalism and who serve as role models within Finger Lakes Health.
The first-quarter honorees:
• Physician Network honoree — Siara Harris, medical assistant, Seneca Family Health.
• Hospital honoree — Clergy Faraon, nursing assistant, Geneva General Hospital.
• Long Term Care honoree — Anna Porter, activities aide, Huntington Living Center Skilled Nursing Unit.
All Finger Lakes Health Distinguished Values Award recipients are eligible for the Employee of the Year honor. That award is announced in May each year at Finger Lakes Health’s annual employee recognition event, which is held in conjunction with National Hospital and Nursing Home weeks.