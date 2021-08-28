GENEVA — The Geneva Family YMCA is launching its fourth Thrive to Survive Cancer Recovery Fitness Program.
The program will take place from 1:30-2:45 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30-10:45 a.m. Fridays, beginning Sept. 14 and ending Nov. 19. Spots are still available.
The free class focuses on helping individuals maintain a healthy and active lifestyle by gaining physical strength and endurance. Participants will be introduced to strength training, aerobic and flexibility training at a gradual pace with trained and certified cancer recovery specialists Laura Snook and Karen Lynch.
Participants and nine other survivors will focus on building strength, increasing flexibility and endurance, and improving both energy levels and self-esteem. Along with the physical benefits, the programs aims to provide a supportive community where participants can connect during treatment and beyond.
To participate or receive more information, contact Snook at (315) 789-1616 or stop in at YMCA at 399 William St.