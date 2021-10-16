WEBSTER — UR Medicine Home Care has added three new members to its board: Talethea Best, Odessa Despot, and Kristi Love. Each member was chosen with the intention of bringing an extended approach and perspective to the growing field of diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Talethea M. Best, is Founder & CEO of Best Innovations Consulting, a boutique HR consultancy focused on unique practices in talent strategy, diversity, equity and inclusion and strengths based team building. Her “people philosophy” is simple: inclusive leaders build inclusive organizations; and inclusive organizations enable thriving communities.
Odessa Devi Despot, PsyD is a graduate of NYU and holds a doctoral degree in psychology from Yeshiva University. Despot serves as staff psychologist at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) and co-coordinator of diversity and inclusion planning at Counseling and Psychological Services (CaPS). She is also the recipient of the 2020 Diversity and Inclusion Staff Beacon Award at RIT. Despot’s research and writing focuses on intersectionality, immigrant culture, feminist issues, and relational psychotherapy.
Kristi Love, M.S. in Criminal Justice from the Rochester Institute of Technology and B.S. in Signed Language Interpreting from the University of New Mexico. Love is a nationally certified interpreter with experience interpreting in post-secondary, VRS and medical fields. She currently works at RIT/NTID as an interpreter. Love also serves as the Randleman Program Coordinator, a program that aims to recruit, retain and equip interpreters of color to meet the demands of working in a post-secondary environment.