CANANDAIGUA — To benefit patients of UR Medicine Thompson Health, Kim Tenreiro is giving a virtual performance of his acclaimed one-man enactment of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”
Event hosts Rob and Carole Lillis have sponsored performances featuring Tenreiro and benefiting Thompson since 2014. The Lillises felt the show must go on despite the pandemic.
“The show won’t be in-person, but we hope that households will still gather to watch because the lessons from Dickens’ story about showing kindness and love to someone no matter what is certainly a lesson that stands true today — even more so,” Rob Lillis said.
Those who would like to attend are asked to consider making a donation. Proceeds will benefit the Breast Health Patient Navigation Program at the Dr. Laurie Sands and Constellation Brands Breast Imaging Center, which is operated by F.F. Thompson Hospital at 195 Parrish St. The program provides financial, spiritual and emotional support essential for a patient’s well-being following a diagnosis of breast cancer.
Tenreiro’s performance will be available online through Dec. 26. To access it at your convenience, visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/AChristmasCarol.