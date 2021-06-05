ROCHESTER — Beginning July, UR Medicine Home Care will be moving to a $15 minimum wage for personal care aides and other hourly positions. Home health aides will have a starting rate of $15.50 per hour.
In February, the University of Rochester announced a two-phase plan to pay all hourly employees a minimum wage of $15 by December 2022 as part of its support for the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative, making UR Medicine the region’s first health system committed to the increased wage.
Steven Goldstein, senior vice president of the University of Rochester Medical Center who oversees UR Medicine affiliates, and president and CEO of Strong Memorial and Highland hospitals in Rochester, applauded the agency’s leadership and board for adopting the new wage earlier for home-care workers.
“In addition to supporting anti-poverty efforts as the region’s largest employer, the $15 minimum wage acknowledges the value we place on work being done by staff members across the organization,” Goldstein said.
UR Medicine Home Care is a not-for-profit home care organization that includes a Medicare-certified home health care agency, licensed home care agencies, a hospice program, and a comprehensive range of in-home services that make it one of the largest full-service home health systems in the nation. URMHC serves patients and families in seven New York counties including Monroe, Livingston, Ontario, Wayne, Wyoming, Seneca, and Yates.
Services include nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapies, pediatric and perinatal services, assistance with daily activities (home health aide services), Meals On Wheels, hospice (in homes and facilities), Nurse-Family Partnership, assistive technology, health home care management, in-home infusions and telehealth.
URMHC is the home care affiliate of UR Medicine, the largest health care system in upstate New York, and part of the University of Rochester, the state’s fifth-largest private employer. For more information, call (800) 253-4439 or visit homecare.urmc.edu.