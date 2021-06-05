UR Medicine Home Care is a not-for-profit home care organization that includes a Medicare-certified home health care agency, licensed home care agencies, a hospice program, and a comprehensive range of in-home services that make it one of the largest full-service home health systems in the nation. URMHC serves patients and families in seven New York counties including Monroe, Livingston, Ontario, Wayne, Wyoming, Seneca, and Yates.

Services include nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapies, pediatric and perinatal services, assistance with daily activities (home health aide services), Meals On Wheels, hospice (in homes and facilities), Nurse-Family Partnership, assistive technology, health home care management, in-home infusions and telehealth.

URMHC is the home care affiliate of UR Medicine, the largest health care system in upstate New York, and part of the University of Rochester, the state’s fifth-largest private employer. For more information, call (800) 253-4439 or visit homecare.urmc.edu.