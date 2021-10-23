CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine Home Care will present its 21st annual Caring for the Caregiver Conference from 9-11:30 a.m. Thursday on Zoom.
The conference, an opportunity for both family caregivers and professional caregivers to hear from several speakers offering their expertise and support, is free and open to the public.
Scheduled speakers and their presentation topics are as follows:
• Elizabeth Sheen — Self Care and You: The Key to Unlocking the Door to Wellness
• Karen Quartaro — The Joy of Movement in Quarantine
• Jan DiDuro — The Power Lies Within
Register no later than Tuesday by calling (585) 274-4276. Those interested also can register at https://rochesteredu.ejoinme.org/CaregiverConference2021.