CANANDAIGUA — The VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System is hiring registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, and nursing assistants at the Canandaigua VA Medical Center.
Nurses interested in applying can email their résumé to Jacob Cawley at Jacob.Cawley@va.gov or call (585) 633-8646.
Contact Darci Cook at Darci.Cook@va.gov for more information.
The VA provides a benefits package that includes competitive salaries, health insurance, retirement benefits, vacation time and sick leave, and continuing education opportunities.