CANANDAIGUA — The VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System will be holding walk-in vaccine clinics for influenza and COVID-19 the next few weeks.
The regular flu shot and the 65+ flu shot will be available at walk-in clinics from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Canandaigua VA (in the Building 1 tunnel entrance) on the following dates:
• Sept. 21, 22, 23, 28 and 30, and Oct. 4, 6, 19 and 21.
The same service will be available under the tent in parking lot 1 from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 13 and 9 a.m. to 12 noon Oct. 23.
Veterans, their spouses, and caregivers can schedule the J&J (one shot), Moderna (first or second shot) or, if immunocompromised, a third-dose COVID-19 vaccine in the tunnel entrance to Building 3 from 10-11:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on the following dates:
• Sept. 21, 22, 23, 28, and Oct. 4, 6 and 21.
The VA reminds the public that the Saves Lives Act is due to expire the end of September, legislation that allows spouses and caregivers to receive the COVID vaccine.