GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health named Kyle Vanderlip the new director of the Jim Dooley Center for Early Learning. She replaces Kathy Brown Ryrko, who has retired after serving as director of the center since it opened in 1989.
Prior to joining Finger Lakes Health, she was the director of KinderCare Education in Victor.
Vanderlip earned a Bachelor of Science degree in interdisciplinary studies, with a concentration in education, from St. John Fisher College and a Master of Science degree in school counseling from the University of Rochester.