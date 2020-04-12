VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System, which includes the Bath and Canandaigua VA Medical Centers, is encouraging veterans to use the virtual care modalities offered by the VA.
Clinical staff members are reviewing scheduled appointments and referrals for care to determine how best to meet the medical needs of veterans throughout the system, while minimizing veterans’ and staff risks of potential exposure to COVID-19.
Veterans are encouraged to use online tools for routine or non-urgent questions.
Telephone or Video Appointments: Veterans can receive care at home either over the phone or via video using VA Video Connect on their computers, smartphones, or tablets. To set up telephone or video appointments, veterans can send their provider a secure message on My HealtheVet by visiting myhealth.va.gov. Veterans may also call the VA facility, but VA is requesting that veterans only call with urgent needs at this time. To learn more about VA Video Connect, visit mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect.
Prescription Refills: Veterans can request prescription refills and order and ship medications to their homes using My HealtheVet or the Rx Refill mobile app. Download the app at mobile.va.gov/app/rx-refill.
Text Message Reminders: Veterans can use Annie’s Coronavirus Precautions protocol to send automated text messages with information about COVID-19. This application helps veterans monitor for symptoms and can assist if they need to contact their VA facility for care. Enroll at mobile.va.gov/annie.
Secure Messaging: With My HealtheVet, VA’s online patient portal, veterans can send online secure messages to the VA health care team to ask non-urgent health questions. Register at www.myhealth.va.gov.
For more information about VA’s Connected Care technologies, visit connectedcare.va.gov.