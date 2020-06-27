NEWARK — The Victim Resource Center of the Finger Lakes, which serves people affected by domestic violence and sexual assault, is offering in-person services.
To ensure the safety of both staff and clients, the VRC is following the guidance of local and state health and government officials by implementing steps aimed at reducing possible COVID-19 exposure and transmission.
Members of the community are able to access in-person services at the Center by making an appointment on the phone. To ensure the safety of clients and staff, all potential clients will be asked a series of screening questions before being granted admittance to the office. In addition, safety measures such as sanitization of surfaces, and social distancing will be instituted. All staff and visitors will be required to wear masks while in the building.
For those visitors, without masks, the VRC will provide disposable masks.
The VRC will continue to provide the following services as normal:
— 24/7 Free & Bilingual Crisis Hotline: (800) 456-1172
— Domestic Violence Shelter
— Safety Planning
— Bilingual Services
— Legal Advocacy
— Information & Referrals
The VRC will continue to provide the following services with modifications:
— Case Management: Advocates will continue to help clients manage all aspects of their cases remotely.
— Counseling: All in-person counseling will be by appointment only. Counseling is also still available remotely.
— Court Accompaniment: As courts resume in-person proceedings, advocates will be available for accompaniment on a case-by-case basis. If court accompaniment is not possible due to court closures or court-dictated precautions, advocates will still be available for legal and court-related tele-services.
The following services are temporarily suspended:
— Support groups
— Emergency Department accompaniment
The Victim Resource Center of the Finger Lakes serves those in the community who have experienced or who are currently experiencing domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, human trafficking, dating violence, child abuse, and other forms of interpersonal violence. The Center provides a 24-hour crisis hotline, domestic violence shelter, legal advocacy, supportive counseling, and help connecting to resources in moving toward a safer future.
For help or information, you can reach the Center’s 24/7 hotline at (800) 456-1172. All services are free and confidential, and available to all members of the community.
For more information, contact Executive Director Amy Pauley at Amy.Pauley@vrcfl.org or at (315) 331-1171. Or, visit vrcfl.org.