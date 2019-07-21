PENN YAN — The Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital Auxiliary will offer a vintage jewelry sale on Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Windmill, Route 14A, midway between Penn Yan and Dundee.
The jewelry sale will be in the gazebo near the Windmill office.
Hours will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
A wide variety of used jewelry, all at bargain prices, will be available.
Proceeds from the sale are used by the Auxiliary to support projects at the hospital.
For more information on the jewelry sale, call Helen Kelley at (315) 787-4050.
