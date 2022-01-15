PENN YAN — Finger Lakes Health will offer walk-in screening mammograms at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital next week.
They are scheduled for 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Diagnostic Imaging/Radiology Department at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital.
Soldiers & Sailors provides digital breast tomosynthesis (tomo), also known as 3D mammography.
Patients do not need a referral, nor will they incur a copay for a screening mammogram. For uninsured patients, the CSP of the Finger Lakes Region provides free screenings for colorectal, cervical and breast cancers for uninsured men and women. To see if you are eligible for a free screening, call (877) 803-8070.
For more information, call (315) 531-2544 (Penn Yan). To view the full schedule of walk-in screening mammograms, visit flhealth.org/events.