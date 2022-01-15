Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST SUNDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SUNDAY TO 7 PM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 13 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph on Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Livingston, Ontario, and Allegany counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 7 PM Sunday to 7 PM EST Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of 15 below zero or colder. &&