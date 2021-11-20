ROCHESTER — The Alzheimer’s Association Rochester and Finger Lakes chapter hosted its largest fundraising event of the year, Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Oct. 2 at Granger Homestead. The annual event, this year chaired by Shelby Ascroft of Canandaigua, raised $111,000 for the community’s local chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.
The event had 436 participants across 90 teams.
Between the three walks, the Alzheimer’s Association of Rochester and Finger Lakes Chapter hosted in Canandaigua, Rochester and Watkins Glen, the organization raised nearly a half a million dollars, coming in at a collective $462,000.
“I am so proud of our team — and our community — for the way they showed up for this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s events in our region,” Executive Director Teresa Galbier said. “From the bottom of my heart, and on behalf of the entire Alzheimer’s Association team, thank you to each and every one of you that supported our walk this year to bring in more than $462,000 for our mission. We couldn’t do this work without you.”
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research, and is held in more than 600 communities nationwide. More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease — a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
For more information, visit alz.org or call 1-800-272-3900.