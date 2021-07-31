WATERLOO — The Waterloo Central School District Fitness Center, which has been closed to the public since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will reopen to community members on Monday, Aug. 2.
“We are very excited to finally be able to open our doors for community use,” WCSD Director of Health, Physical Education and Athletics Christal Kent said. “It has been a long year and a half and thankfully everyone has been so patient. The new floor installed by G&G Fitness looks awesome.
“We look forward to having more memberships than in the past and hope to continue to push Waterloo Wellness throughout our community.”
District residents who wish to use the Fitness Center must complete and return a registration packet and submit payment to the WCSD Business Office at 109 Washington St. before using the Fitness Center. The registration packet includes a consent form, medical clearance form and participant information form and can also be downloaded from district website.
Cost for community members to use the Fitness Center is $75 per year and the fee covers July 2021 through June 2022. The fee will be prorated based on start date. Those who begin using the Fitness Center on Aug. 2 will be charged $68.75.
Use of the Fitness Center is free for WCSD Retirees, college students who graduated from WCSD and active military members. College students and military personnel must show photo ID when submitting their paperwork at the Business Office.
The Fitness Center is located at Waterloo High School, 96 Stark St. Summer hours are 5:30-9:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and 4-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The Fitness Center is closed on Saturday and Sunday.
In accordance with Seneca County Department of Health protocols, all who use the Fitness Center must have their temperature taken upon arrival, fill out a COVID screening form and wear a face covering while working out.