LYONS — Wayne County Public Health began partnering with Finger Lakes Community Health on Dec. 23 to provide free COVID-19 testing for the public beginning. Each county is working with Finger Lakes Health to organize asymptomatic testing opportunities for residents in the four counties.
“Testing availability for asymptomatic people has been challenging for our rural communities, and we are pleased to be able to provide increased access to testing for our residents,” said Wayne County Public Health Deputy Director Kerry VanAuken.
Finger Lakes Community Health will offer rapid testing to anyone regardless of their county of residence and free of charge at their Newark location. Pre-registration is required. Test results will be communicated within 24 hours.
VanAuken further stated, “Dates and times may change due to scheduling and staffing, but all four of the participating counties are committed to providing these additional offerings to our residents.”
Testing in Wayne County will be offered Dec. 30 from 9-11 a.m. at Finger Lakes Health’s Newark office at 513 West Union St. in the Cannery Row Mall. The link to preregister is https://localcommunityhealth.com/
Wayne County Public Health officials are encouraging all county residents to practice good hand hygiene, wear a mask and social distance in public and do not go to work or school if you are experiencing any symptoms consistent with COVID. Officials are also advising against gathering with others who do not live in your household.
Follow the Wayne County Public Health Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WayneCountyPublicHealth/ and the official Wayne County website at https://web.co.wayne.ny.us/ for the most up to date information on COVID-19 and COVID-19 testing events happening in Wayne County. For more information, please call (315) 946-5749 or email WCPH@co.wayne.ny.us.