Wayne County today initiated a plan to distribute 4,000 COVID home test kits to the most vulnerable residents in the county consisting of seniors and others at high risk who are in the community.
Four teams from Department of Social Services, Office of Aging and Youth, Probation Department and Behavioral Health Services started distributing test kits this afternoon to senior complexes throughout the County along with other residential areas that house our most vulnerable populations. Senior congregate meal sites are also being included in the distribution.
Wayne County originally requested 100,000 kits from New York State and was notified last week that they were slated to receive 35,000. The County actually received 4,000 kits yesterday. Each kit contains 2 tests.
The County opted to focus on the elderly in the community for this distribution because they many times are our most vulnerable residents. They typically have underlying health conditions and many times are considered low-income. These are our high-risk residents who are at risk for exposure being out in the community and living in apartment settings. They can be at risk for complications due to age and health status.
The County focused on just over 900 units of senior housing and the senior congregate nutrition sites, with approximately 1,300 recipients. The County is also focusing on approximately 700 highly vulnerable persons under the auspices of County Adult Protective Services. A total of 2,000 people should be receiving 2 test kits each.
Assisting in the distribution effort are County Administration, Sheriff’s office and members of the Board of Supervisors.
It is hoped that additional kits will be delivered from the state in the near future and more County residents can be included in distribution plans.
Residents are also encouraged to frequently contact their local pharmacies for the availability of kits. Limited shipments do arrive at the pharmacies sporadically; however, sell out quickly.