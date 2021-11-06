All Wegmans Pharmacy locations are now offering Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine booster doses to eligible individuals by appointment only.
The following groups are eligible to receive a Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 booster shot at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series:
People 65 years and older
Residents in long-term care settings
People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions
People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions, based on their individual benefits and risks
People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for Covid-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting, based on their individual benefits and risks
At this time, only individuals who received the Pfizer two-dose vaccine are eligible to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot. Currently, there is not a recommendation for a Moderna or J&J/Janssen booster shot for the general population.
Appointments for a Covid-19 vaccine or booster shot must be reserved in advance. Customers can schedule an appointment by visiting Wegmans.com/pharmacy or calling (1-800) 207-6099 between 2-4 p.m., Monday through Friday, while appointments last. Customers must bring their Covid-19 Vaccination Record Card or other proof of vaccination to their appointment if they did not receive their initial two-dose series at Wegmans. Proof of qualifying condition is not required; however, patients will be asked to self-attest to current CDC eligibility at time of vaccine appointment.