ROCHESTER — The influenza vaccine is now available at all Wegmans Pharmacy locations, including Geneva, Canandaigua and Newark.
In most cases, the fee is covered in full by insurance.
The flu shot has been proven to reduce flu-related illnesses and the risk of serious complications that can result in hospitalization or even death. The CDC recommends everyone 6 months of age and older get a flu shot and take preventive actions like staying away from people who are sick and washing hands frequently to help slow the spread of germs.
All Wegmans pharmacists are certified to administer immunizations through the American Pharmacists Associations’ Pharmacy-Based Immunization Delivery program. Wegmans pharmacy employees also can assist customers who need help determining their insurance policy’s coverage.
The Wegmans Pharmacy Business Partnership Program offers onsite flu clinics for employers interested in giving employees a quick and easy way to protect themselves from the flu, without leaving the office. Wegmans makes it easy for employers to host an on-site flu clinic with online scheduling for employees, and the ability to bill individual plan sponsors or billing direct to employers. The employer on-site flu clinics are offered in all Wegmans market areas.
For more information and to schedule an on-site flu clinic, visit the Wegmans Pharmacy Business Partnership Program on Wegmans.com.