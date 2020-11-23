CANANDAIGUA — WellNow Urgent Care, one of the country’s fastest-growing urgent care providers, has opened the doors to its newest center in Canandaigua. Located at 288 Eastern Blvd., the new facility offers treatments for non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., with no appointment needed.
“Opening our center in Canandaigua allows us to bridge gaps in accessibility to easy, excellent urgent care in Finger Lake communities such as Honeoye, Clifton Springs and Newark,” said WellNow Urgent Care President John Radford M.D. “And as the days get colder and COVID-19 intersects with Flu season, we are looking forward to being a safe, reliable healthcare destination for the greater Canandaigua community.”
The new center provides timely service for ailments such as sprains, burns, colds and allergies—while also providing on-site X-rays, lab testing and physicals. Patients needing urgent care services are treated on a walk-in basis but may also visit WellNow.com to check-in online or view up-to-date wait times. WellNow accepts most insurance, including Medicare, Medicaid, Fidelis and Veterans Affairs TriWest. A full list of services can be found online at WellNow.com/services.
COVID-related services, such as molecular swab and blood antibody serology testing are also offered. Patients should book an appointment online to be seen but do not need a referral or prescription to receive testing. Additional COVID-19 information can be found at WellNow.com/covid-19/.
Earlier this month, WellNow announced accelerated hiring efforts to support its growth. The company is looking to hire 300 positions — 75 within the Rochester area — to grow its overall workforce by 25 percent. A full list of open positions can be found online at WellNow.com/careers.
With nearly 50 centers currently operated across New York and Illinois, WellNow’s Canandaigua location joins a growing list of Rochester area centers, including Fairport, Gates, Geneva, Greece and Irondequoit. Patients can also connect with a WellNow provider 24 hours a day, seven days a week using the company’s telehealth platform. A full list of WellNow facilities can be found online at WellNow.com/locations.