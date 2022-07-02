GENEVA — The Marion S. Whelan School of Practical Nursing celebrated its 87th graduating class June 23 in the auditorium at Geneva High School.
The class of nine students is now eligible to take their Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) exam.
The graduates: Priti Bhatia (Lodi), Meghan Cole (Waterloo), Katherine Johnson (Fairport), Stephanie Johnson (Canandaigua), Aneesah Lattimore (Geneva), Shania Meyer (Sodus), Tina Prasai (Syracuse), Keith Rizzo (Shortsville), and Marisa Smith (Penn Yan).
Meyer delivered the class address.
Ardelle Bigos, MS, RN, CMSRN, NE-BC, Finger Lakes Health’s Chief Nursing Officer, welcomed students and families to the commencement.
Kathleen Mills, MS, RN, gave the Director’s Address.
Dr. Jose Acevedo, President & CEO of Finger Lakes Health, presented diplomas to the graduating students.
Deanna Mills, MS, RN, Program Coordinator and Nichole McDermott, MS, RN, CNE presented the graduates with their pins, along with these special awards:
• Cole was recognized with the Fidelia Harmon Memorial Award for highest academic achievement in the nursing program.
• Meyer was awarded the MSWSPN Service Award given for outstanding service in medical/surgical nursing.
• Johnson received the Marion S. Whelan Memorial Award, given to a graduate practical nurse who so well exemplifies the characteristics of dedication to nursing and self-discipline which were not only a part of Whelan’s life but are exemplified every day in the professionalism and dedication shown by the nurses in the Finger Lakes Health Education Department and throughout the organization. Johnson also received the Alice Bergstresser Memorial Award, which is given to the graduate practical nurse who exemplifies the characteristics Alice portrayed in her everyday living: determination, dedication and compassion.
• Smith received the Advocate Award, given to the given to the graduate practical nurse who has shown the qualities most important to healthcare delivery; caring, quality, professionalism and passion.
• The William J. Dicicco Memorial Award honors the graduate practical nurse who exhibits the attributes that Bill demonstrated throughout his life: devotion to family, a strong work ethic, the value of education and love of country. Rizzo was presented with this award.
The Whelan school is one of only three hospital-based nursing programs in New York state. It was founded in 1956. Since that time, it has graduated over 1,800 nurses.
MSWSPN was ranked as one of the Best Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) programs in New York by Nursing Schools Almanac. Congratulations to the graduating class of 2022 for their outstanding achievements.