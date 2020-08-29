ROCHESTER — UR Medicine’s Wilmot Cancer Institute will host its eighth annual Wilmot Warrior Walk in a virtual format Sept. 12-13.
It’s free to participate. Registration is open.
Participants are invited to choose a time either of those days when they will complete their walk or run, and they’re encouraged to post about it on their personal social media channels using #WilmotWarrior.
While there is no charge to participate in the event, registrants are encouraged to raise funds by creating a team and asking family, friends, co-workers and their community for donations. Money raised will support cancer research and the Judy DiMarzo Cancer Survivorship Program at Wilmot Cancer Institute, the largest organization performing cancer research in the Rochester region.
Since the event began in 2013, it’s raised more than $729,000. This year, the goal is to raise more than $100,000. Funding helps strengthen cancer research throughout the region.
Wilmot Warrior Walk sponsors include Kaman Automation and Dunkin. Sponsorships opportunities are still available. Contact the Wilmot Advancement team at (585) 276-4717 or wci@rochester.edu to learn more about sponsorships.
To learn more or register, visit WarriorWalk.URMC.edu.