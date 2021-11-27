PENN YAN — At a recent meeting, Sara Christensen was unanimously appointed as the next Director of Public Health for Yates County.
Christensen’s appointment comes after the former Director of Public Health, Annmarie Flanagan resigned in October. The recommendation to authorize the appointment of Christensen was made to the legislature as soon as Flanagan’s resignation letter was presented. The County then received approval for a conditional appointment from the State Commissioner of Health pursuant to New York Codes, Rules and Regulations, Sanitary Code, Section 11.182.
“Sara has done an excellent job for the County in the past and we are thrilled to welcome her as our new Director of Public Health based on her qualifications and experience in health care,” Legislature Chairman Douglas Paddock said.
Christensen is a Yates County native and has worked with Yates County since 2005. Christensen was a Supervising Public Health Nurse prior to being appointed as Deputy Director in 2018. She will be pursuing her master’s degree in Public Health from St. John Fisher College. She also will work closely with the New York State Association of County Health Officials, attending their meetings and trainings, as provided.
“I am very honored to be the Director of Yates County Public Health. Yates County has been my home my entire life and the health of our community is very important to me,” Director Christensen said.