CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine Thompson Health’s bariatric surgery support group will meet via Zoom from 5:30-6:15 p.m. Sept. 1.
Called MONARC, the group is for people who are either considering or preparing for bariatric surgery, as well as for those who have undergone the procedure.
During MONARC meetings, individuals have an opportunity to discuss issues and situations stemming from a history of obesity, as well as issues that arise from surgery. Designed to help members develop realistic expectations, the group can be a factor in long-term success, according to facilitator Linda Rowsick, a registered dietitian for more than 30 years who is also a certified dietitian-nutritionist in New York state.
Those interested in participating in the meeting should send an email to Linda.Rowsick@ThompsonHealth.org, requesting a Zoom invite.