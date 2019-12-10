NEWARK — Well-known Rochester-area speaker Don Hall will present one of his new programs, “A History of the Hamburger: American Fast Food” at the next meeting of the Newark-Arcadia Historical Society at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12 at the Newark-Arcadia Museum, 120 High St.
Hall has spoken nationally on a wide variety of topics including local history, antiques and much more. He is a former director of Rochester’s Strasenburgh Planetarium and a popular tour guide at Mt. Hope Cemetery. His programs are known for his sense of humor and include lots of light moments.
The program is free and open to all.
For more information, call (315) 331-6409 or visit newarkarcadiamuseum.org.