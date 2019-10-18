ROCHESTER — Children Awaiting Parents/Donald J. Corbett Adoption Agency is hosting its annual public Heart Gallery event and reception at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at The Strong Museum of Play, One Manhattan Square.
The Heart Gallery is a photo exhibition of individual children currently in foster care and waiting for their forever families. Each photo — taken by a volunteer photographer and accompanied by a description — strives to capture the essence and character of each child for a prospective family to see if he or she could be a match for potential adoption.
“A Heart Gallery photo may be the very first step for a potential adoptive parent to give a child a family,” said CAP Executive Director Lauri McKnight. “Once there is interest, CAP will work directly with that prospective parent through the entire adoption process to ensure the best outcome for all.”
Introducing the event — which is free and open to the public—will be Retired Monroe County Family Court Judge Patricia E. Gallaher, followed by a short presentation by Jason Hoffman and his adopted son, Lee, some words from Children Awaiting Parents, and refreshments. Hoffman first met Lee at the 2018 Heart Gallery event.
Although The Strong Museum will be closed during the Heart Gallery, children in attendance may use a small play area on the main floor.
The Heart Gallery opens National Adoption Month and is a precursor to Children Awaiting Parents’ “Home, Heart & Harmony” fundraiser at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center on Nov. 30. Fundraiser proceeds help the agency assist families through the pre- and post-adoption process, as well as provide programs and services that recruit, train, and support foster and adoptive parents. For details, including tickets and sponsorships, visit https://bit.ly/2mfr2Iz.