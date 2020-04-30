PENN YAN — The second Heels Up 5K turned virtual, raising funds for activities and exercise programs offered at the Homestead at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital.
T-shirts imprinted with logos and names of the many sponsors were distributed to all who wanted to participate. Runners and walkers were encouraged to do so from their home treadmills, neighborhood streets or local trails, from April 4-8, with social distancing in place. They submitted their times, stories and photos, via email to Amy Lee, race organizer.
The net profit outmatched last year’s. More than $9,000 was raised.
Sponsors included American Legion Auxiliary, Bow & Wow K9 Bed & Breakfast, BPOE Elks Lodge 1722, Branchport/Keuka Park Fire, Century 21-Mark Malcolm, Community Bank NA, Curbeau Realty, D.J. Builders and Remodelers, Loyal Order of the Moose, Lyons National Bank, Millstone Veterinary Clinic, Penn Yan Eye Care, Penn Yan Volunteer Fire Companies Inc., Penn Yan Plumbing & Heating, Pleasant Valley Wine Co., Ports Café, Roto Salt Co., Seneca Foods Corp., Seneca Lake Duck Hunters, Trombley’s Tire & Auto and Wegmans of Geneva.