PENN YAN — Soldiers & Sailors is planning the second annual 5K race & walk on Saturday, April 4, as a fundraising project to benefit activities and exercise programs offered at the Homestead at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital.
The race will commence at 9 a.m. at the Medical Arts Building on the hospital campus, 418 N. Main St.
The Homestead is a 150-bed skilled nursing facility that provides short-term rehabilitation services, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, as well as traditional and specialty long term care services including a secure cognitively impaired unit.
Last year’s inaugural race was a huge success, with more than 270 participants and yielding more than $8,000 in support of 3D mammography at Soldiers & Sailors. The race is the brainchild of Amy Lee, a registered dietician at the hospital.
Lee said, “I am overjoyed by the outstanding community support of our first annual Heels Up For Healing race. I cannot wait to see what this year brings as I know the event will continue to grow to benefit a cause so close to all of our hearts!”
The course will include gentle hills; runners and walkers of all abilities are welcome. Sponsorships are available and offer a great opportunity to support the Homestead and to engage employees in corporate health and wellness. Other ways to get involved include sponsoring a company team in the race or volunteering to provide a water station on race day.
Sign up online to participate or sponsor this year’s race at https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/PennYan/HeelsUpForHealing5K.
For more information, call Amy Lee at (315) 531-2728 or amy.lee@flhealth.org.