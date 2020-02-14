GENEVA — State Sen. Pam Helming is hosting a canned food drive in her district office and is encouraging residents of the Wayne-Finger Lakes Region who cannot make it to her office, to donate canned foods and non-perishable food items to their local food pantries or food banks.
Donations can be dropped off today through Feb. 28 at her Geneva District Office, 425 Exchange St.
“February is National Canned Food Month and as we continue through the cold months of winter, it is important to remember those in need. That is why I am hosting a canned food drive throughout the month. This is a great way to come together as a community and I ask that everyone considering donating even one non-perishable or canned food item,” said Helming.
For a listing of food pantries in the area, visit http://fingerlakeseatsmartnewyork.org/foodnear-you-types/food-pantries.
Items being accepted include: peanut butter and jelly, canned soups and stews, canned pasta meals w/meat, canned or dried beans, canned tuna and chicken packed in water, pasta sauce and canned tomatoes, low-sugar cereals and low-sugar canned fruits.
For more information, call (315) 568-9816.