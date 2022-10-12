GENEVA — The Hildreth Hill Neighborhood Association is hosting its annual Pumpkin Roll down Brook Street from 12 noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. (Oct. 15)
Anyone can participate, not just children from the Hildreth Hill neighborhood, and there is no cost for the pumpkins.
Two new additions this year include a Slingshot Toss with potatoes across the baseball field and a Catch the Doughnut game on the tennis courts, where participants attempt to “catch” doughnuts that are danging from ropes in front of a ladder by using only their mouths. There will be other games, along with a bake sale, cider, apple-pressing and chili for sale.
Also this year, in a nod to the history of the neighborhood, seven descendants of Isaac Hildreth, the first person to start a nursery in Geneva, are expected to be on hand for the festivities.