GENEVA — Historic Geneva’s Spring Support Campaign is underway. Contributions to the campaign will support its mission of sharing and preserving Geneva’s stories through crafted educational experiences that engage the community and visitors with its diverse history.
Founded in 1883, Historic Geneva tells the stories of Geneva through collections, exhibits, programs, and online content. It owns and operates three properties: Rose Hill Mansion, Johnston House and the Geneva History Museum.
Visitors can experience a taste of 19th-century life at Rose Hill Mansion. Once a working farm, the mansion, gift shop and exhibits are open seasonally. The grounds are open year-round from sunrise to sunset.
The story of early Finger Lakes agriculture also can be explored at Johnston House, where innovative techniques were pioneered. Johnston House and the Mike Weaver Drain Tile Museum are open seasonally.
The Geneva History Museum is in the Prouty Chew House on Geneva’s historic South Main Street. The museum features a children’s discovery room, gift shop and local history exhibits. The museum also houses Historic Geneva’s offices, collections and research room. It is open year-round with free admission.
Under its restructured membership program, Historic Geneva holds two support campaigns each year. Community members can give to one campaign or both. Any individual, business or organization contributing to a support campaign will be considered a member of Historic Geneva. Benefits include a quarterly newsletter; a 10% discount in Historic Geneva’s gift shops; discounts on Historic Geneva’s special events and programs; and unlimited in-house use of Historic Geneva’s library and archives. There are multiple fixed levels of support from $15 to $500. In addition, there is an option to choose your own donation amount or give monthly.
For more information or to contribute to the Spring Support Campaign, go to historicgeneva.org.