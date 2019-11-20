GENEVA — Kate Jacus of Archival Methods will give the presentation “Protect Your Family Treasures: Museum Quality Storage for Photos and Memorabilia” from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Geneva Historical Society, 543 S. Main St.
Saving family history is important, but how do you ensure it will last for future generations to enjoy? Preservation of photos, paper, cloth, and other artifacts requires specialized products and procedures. In this hands-on workshop, Kate Jacus will share professional techniques for museum-quality storage solutions for photographs and memorabilia.
During the two-hour program, participants will get information on archival methods, museum standards, and the care and handling of common family heirlooms. If the size of the audience and time permit, there will be a hands-on experience of packing real objects for storage. A door prize and sample materials will be provided by Archival Methods.
There are no fees for this program, but reservations are requested for planning purposes. To make a reservaton by Friday, Nov. 22, call the Historical Society at (315) 789-5151.
Parking is available on the street or in the Trinity Episcopal Church lot across the street.