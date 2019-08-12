GENEVA — The Geneva Historical Society and First Choice Travel will host a one-day trip, Oct. 15, to the Wadsworth Homestead and Letchworth State Park in Mount Morris.
Attendees will visit the 1804 Wadsworth Family Homestead and take part in a tour given by sixth-generation family member William S. Wadsworth.
They also will visit the Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area, eat lunch at the Glen Iris Inn, visit the park, receive a bag of applies at the Castile Cider Mill and have ice cream at the Charcoal Corral Grill.
The cost is $129 per person, based on at least 30 travelers, and includes round-trip transportation, driver gratuity, tour manager, lunch, admissions, apples, a small ice cream cone and a donation to the Geneva Historical Society.
Payment is due by Aug. 23.
Space is limited.
For details, call the Geneva Historical Society at (315) 789-5151.
