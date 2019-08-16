SODUS POINT — The annual meeting of the Sodus Bay Historical Society will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 21 at The Heights Restaurant & Banquet Facility, 7030 Bayview Drive.
A social hour, with heavy hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, and jazz piano by Doug Blackall will begin at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will include the president’s report, treasurer’s report, director’s report, nomination of trustees, and presentation of the Lighthouse Keeper’s Award.
Sodus Bay Historical Society members, friends, and neighbors are encouraged to attend. All current members are eligible to vote.
A suggested donation of $15 per person will help defray costs and support the Sodus Bay Lighthouse Museum.
Reservations are being accepted online at www.sodusbaylighthouse.org or by calling (315) 483-0775.
After the meeting, attendees are encouraged to enjoy dinner at one of the museum’s event sponsors: Burnap’s Farm Market & Garden Cafe (315) 483-4050; Captain Jack’s Good Time Tavern (315) 483-9570; Franklin House Tavern (315) 553-2309) The Heights Restaurant (315) 483-4767; Skipper’s Landing Restaurant (315) 587-9797; or The Steger Haus Restaurant (315) 483-6548.
For more information, call the Sodus Bay Lighthouse Museum at (315) 483-0775.
