SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Historical Society, in partnership with the Women’s Rights National Historical Park, is planning a “Ride the Rails to Seneca Falls” train ride for July 18.
There are three available journey times: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Seats are limited for this 90-minute ride from Academy Square, traveling across Cayuga Lake and then returning to Academy Square.
The train ride will have many surprises.
Tickets are $25 apiece. Children 2 and under are admitted free if seated on a lap.
To purchase tickets, visit www.sfhistoricalsociety.org. Call (315) 568-8412 with questions.