South Central Regional Library Council has awarded a technology and digitization grant to the Yates County History Center to digitize historical items held in nine rural townships underrepresented in the historical record of Yates County.
The History Center will seek to digitize and collect metadata for historical items such as photographs, letters, postcards, diaries, and scrapbooks at scanning events held in the townships of Torrey, Barrington, Italy and Potter. The project will begin in April. These digitized items will be kept by the History Center and made freely available to everyone in New York Heritage Digital Collections (nyheritage.org). The Council’s technology and digitization grants are funded as part of the Regional Bibliographic Data Bases and Interlibrary Resources Sharing Program.
The Council is one of nine comprising the Empire State Library Network. As a multi-type library consortium, the Council serves 78 members across 10,000 square miles in the counties of Allegany, Broome, Cayuga, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins and Yates. It provides services to 20 academic libraries, 17 hospitals, six public libraries, library systems and their members, six school library systems and their members, 11 special libraries and 18 affiliate members. The Council reaches over 500 libraries in its service area.
For more information, visit www.scrlc.org.