PENN YAN — On June 28 and 29, the Yates County History Center hosted its first conference, Speak to the Light — Two Centuries of Women’s History in the Finger Lakes at the Hampton Inn.
The conference was organized to commemorate the life and death of Jemima Wilkinson — the first American woman to found her own religion, who died 200 years ago.
Supported by grants from the Yates County Tourism Advisory Committee and the Delavan Foundation, the conference attracted 32 attendees from as far away as Seattle, Chicago and Massachusetts. Speakers included Dr. Paul Moyer, Dr. Melinda Grube, Dr. Jenny Lloyd, Michael Galban and Marjory Allen Perez.
The keynote speaker at the Top of the Lake Restaurant was Dr. Sally Roesch Wagner, director of the Matilda Joslyn Gage Center in Fayetteville. Wagner was one of the first women in the United States to earn a Ph.D. in women’s studies.
On Saturday, after touring the Yates County History Center’s extensive exhibit about the Public Universal Friend, Jemima Wilkinson, the group boarded a bus and toured multiple historic sites throughout Yates County related to the Friend and women’s suffrage.
The conference was also sponsored by Anthony Road Wine Co. and the Gu-Ya-No-Ga Chapter of the DAR.
The public is invited to learn more about Jemima Wilkinson at the Yates County History Center, at 107 Chapel St., which is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, with special summer hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through August.
A $5 donation is suggested.
For more information, call (315) 536-7318.
