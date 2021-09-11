GENEVA -- Historic Geneva curator John Marks will present a History Happy Hour on apples and cider from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 21. This short and informal program runs at Lake Drum Brewing monthly on Tuesdays.
"A Brief History of Apples and Cider" will include a captioned slide show highlighting images and information about apple and cider production throughout Geneva's history. The slides will run on a continuous loop throughout the time. Marks will be available to chat and welcomes people with stories and photos to share for future programs.
Next month's History Happy Hour will be on Tuesday, Oct. 19. Lake Drum Brewing is located at 16 E. Castle St.