Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the availability of up to $4.5 million in federal funding under the Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant (SABG) program to develop substance use and misuse prevention coalitions in underserved areas of New York State. These coalitions are designed to better engage vulnerable and isolated communities in developing and implementing environmental change prevention strategies. Funding will be awarded through a Request for Applications (RFA) process administered by the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS).
"Addiction can impact any family, suddenly and harshly. Fighting the opioid crisis is a personal battle to me, and I want to let all New Yorkers who struggle with addiction know that we are here for you," Governor Hochul said. "Treatments services should be accessible to everyone, and this new funding will go a long way towards ensuring New Yorkers in underserved communities have the resources they need to address addiction and move towards recovery."
Coalitions receiving funding will use the Strategic Prevention Framework to develop culturally appropriate and tailored prevention for underserved communities and populations, including veterans, LGBTQ youth, Latinx, people over the age of 50 years, people with disabilities, rural communities, and migrant communities. This approach involves using local data sources that can identify culturally specific substance use and misuse issues, helping to foster specific prevention strategies to reduce underage substance use and instill lasting positive changes for high-risk communities.
Up to $150,000 annually will be awarded to one coalition in each of the 10 Economic Development Zones in New York State for 3 years. The RFA for this initiative can be viewed here.
OASAS Commissioner Chinazo Cunningham said, "Properly addressing the circumstances that lead to substance use and addiction requires a community-based approach, with the recognition that different communities and populations require different services. This allows us to target our services wherever there is the greatest need, and with these new coalitions we will be able to bring these vital prevention services to a number of high-need communities and populations."
State Senator Pete Harckham said, "We need to take the fight against the opioid overdose crisis to every community in New York. New federal grant funding to institute community-based coalitions that will ramp up substance use prevention programs in underserved areas will benefit residents greatly. With culturally relevant information aimed specifically at different groups, these prevention programs will deliver the prospect of hope to where it is needed, and I am grateful to Governor Hochul for securing the necessary funding."
Assemblymember Phil Steck said, "I am very pleased that OASAS is utilizing federal block grant funds to develop substance use and misuse prevention coalitions in the underserved areas of our state. Access to treatment and prevention is most definitely connected to the financial hierarchy, even though substance use disorder does not discriminate. Putting these dollars to use in coalitions where there is the greatest need will ensure better health outcomes for those that reside in these areas."
Over the past several years, New York State has instituted an aggressive, multi-pronged approach to addressing the opioid epidemic, and created a nation-leading continuum of addiction care with full prevention, treatment, and recovery services. To combat this epidemic, the state has worked to expand access to traditional services, including crisis services, inpatient, outpatient, and residential treatment programs, as well as medication assisted treatment, and mobile treatment and transportation services.
Governor Hochul was a member of the NYS Heroin and Opioid Task Force, which in 2016, recommended new, non-traditional services, including recovery centers, youth clubhouses, expanded peer services, and open access centers, which provide immediate assessments and referrals to care. These services have since been established in numerous communities around the state and have helped people in need access care closer to where they live.
New Yorkers struggling with an addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can find help and hope by calling the state's toll-free, 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (Short Code 467369).
Available addiction treatment including crisis/detox, inpatient, residential, or outpatient care can be found using the NYS OASAS Treatment Availability Dashboard at FindAddictionTreatment.ny.gov or through the NYS OASAS website.
If you, or a loved one, have experienced insurance obstacles related to treatment or need help filing an appeal for a denied claim, contact the CHAMP helpline by phone at 888-614-5400 or email at ombuds@oasas.ny.gov.