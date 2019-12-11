PENN YAN — The 12th annual Holiday Cookie Walk to support Keuka Comfort Care Home will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14 at the First Presbyterian Church, at Main and Clinton streets.
Doors open at 10 a.m. When the cookies are gone the doors are closed. Last year, all items were sold by 11:30.
There will be dozens of beautiful, old-fashioned, ethnic, and simple homemade cookies and candies — as many as 60 different types.
A “Cookie Walk” is a bake sale where thousands of holiday cookies are sold by the pound. Customers are given gloves and a box to put confections in, then walk around tables filled with platters of beautiful cookies, candies, and fudge, choosing an assortment. The filled pastry box is weighed at the end.
The cookies cost $10 per pound. Advance orders, for $12 a pound, are available for those who can’t make it to the event. To order, call Keuka Comfort Care Home at (315) 536-1690 or email cookie@keukacomfortcarehome.org.
Numbered tickets to ensure each person’s place in line will be available at 8 a.m. Pick up numbers, then return by 10 a.m. Numbered tickets serve as a place in line.
Patrons will be welcomed, in order of ticket numbers, in select numbers to keep the crowd at or below the posted room capacity. Each buyer is allowed to fill up to two boxes at a time.
All proceeds will benefit Keuka Comfort Care Home, a two-bedroom home overlooking Keuka Lake, providing free, compassionate end of life care in a homelike setting to terminally ill residents of Yates County and surrounding communities and will support their loved ones. Staff and volunteers provide for the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of the dying at no cost to these residents, their families or their insurance plan. Keuka Comfort Care Home is a 501©(3) non-profit charitable organization.
For more information, go to keukacomfortcarehome.org and click on the link to the Cookie Walk or call the Keuka Comfort Care Home at (315) 536-1690. Or, follow Holiday Cookie Walk for KCCH on Facebook.