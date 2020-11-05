GENEVA — The Our Lady of Peace Office of Religious Education is sponsoring a Holiday Poinsettia Sale.
Orders for the 6 1/2-inch poinsettias in red, white or pink are due by Thursday, Nov. 12. They are $10 each. Pickup of poinsettias is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Peace Parish Center.
Any orders not picked up on Dec. 6 will be donated to the school/church.
Payment can be placed in an envelope and dropped in the collections at either parish church, dropped off at the Religious Ed Office or mailed to OLP Religious Education, 30 High St., Geneva, 14456. Make payment payable to Our Lady of Peace.
Proceeds will be used to buy necessary equipment for the Religious Education Department.
With questions or for additional information, contact Mary or Don at (315) 781-2624.