CLYDE — The Galen Historical Society on North Park Street will have its annual Holiday Open House from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.
The former Baptist Church’s restored organ will be played from noon to 1 p.m. by Lawrence Dapolito.
Refreshments will be served.
The gift shop features new jewelry made from Clyde glass.
Also that day, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be the 11th annual Cookie Walk at the Clyde United Methodist Church, 84 Sodus St. The tables will be loaded with 70 or more batches of cookies and fudge. The cost is $8 per pound.
The Girl Scouts will host a holiday sale and Beth’s Ceramics will be for sale.
Coffee, cocoa and a light lunch will be offered at the kitchen.