Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BUFFALO HAS ISSUED A * SNOW SQUALL WARNING FOR... WESTERN WAYNE COUNTY IN WESTERN NEW YORK... SOUTHEASTERN WYOMING COUNTY IN WESTERN NEW YORK... SOUTHEASTERN CATTARAUGUS COUNTY IN WESTERN NEW YORK... LIVINGSTON COUNTY IN WESTERN NEW YORK... ALLEGANY COUNTY IN WESTERN NEW YORK... SOUTHEASTERN MONROE COUNTY IN WESTERN NEW YORK... WESTERN ONTARIO COUNTY IN WESTERN NEW YORK... * UNTIL 200 PM EST. * AT 122 PM EST, A DANGEROUS SNOW SQUALL WAS LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR IRONDEQUOIT TO 6 MILES NORTHWEST OF HOUGHTON TO 7 MILES NORTHEAST OF SCANDIA, MOVING EAST AT 30 MPH. HAZARD...POOR VISIBILITY IN HEAVY SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW. WIND GUSTS GREATER THAN 30 MPH. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...DANGEROUS LIFE-THREATENING TRAVEL. * THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... INTERSTATE 390 BETWEEN EXITS 4 AND 12. INTERSTATE 90 BETWEEN EXITS 46 AND 44. INTERSTATE 86 BETWEEN EXITS 19 AND 32. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ROCHESTER, IRONDEQUOIT, CHILI, OLEAN, GENESEO, EAST ROCHESTER, SALAMANCA, WEBSTER, FAIRPORT AND DANSVILLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REDUCE YOUR SPEED AND TURN ON HEADLIGHTS! DURING SNOW SQUALLS, THE VISIBILITY MAY SUDDENLY DROP TO NEAR ZERO IN WHITEOUT CONDITIONS. &&