OVID — The following students have been named to the honor rolls for the fourth marking period of the 2018-19 academic year at South Seneca High School.
HONOR
Grade 12: Parker Biesterveld, Mark Bullock, Keagan Carmenatty, Sarah Corning, Hunter Denmark, Avrielle Fletcher, Evan Foster, Samantha Johnson, Iris Lower, Jenna McDonald, Jonathon Porter, Bethany Riley, Kyle Shields and Edson Updike.
Grade 11: Anastasia Adams-Compton, Abigail Alger, Chamberlain Bauder, Amanda Bennett, Mary Cabot, Mackenzie Coyle, Cameryn DeMarco, Amelia Dickens, Lily Foust, Alexxis Hayward, Faith Kashella, Violet Meagher, Aliyah Reed, Tryston Scesny, Thayne Stamberger and Kaylee West.
Grade 10: Braeden Cupp, Gage Halsey, Matthew Martin and Mariya Smith.
Grade 9: Jillian Babcock, Taylor Barkee, Isabella Burgos, Amelia Helfman, Gavin Hotchkin, Nathaniel Knowles, Gabrielle Talijan and Isabella VanHorn.
HIGH HONOR
Grade 12: Kyra Brewer, Seth Denmark, Dakota Freitas-Valderrama, Nikole Herndon, Madelyn Houck, Julia Hubbard, Olivia Kampnich, Heidi Langley, Alexa Mayo, Briana McCoy, Jacob Moore, Anthony Reff and Madison Welch.
Grade 11: Ellen Appleby, Hailey Bentley, Catlin Cornish, Jackson Faulkner, Madysen Freese, Hannah Goldberg, Murphy John, Samantha Marion, Clayton Pollack, John Relyea, Amanda Richardson, Brandon Vanselow, Aryanna Zona and Lilyanna Zona.
Grade 10: Allen Aho, Hailey Crane, Harrison Eck, Emma Fletcher, Lea Fletcher, Madeline Goldberg, Lucas Hooker, Nicholas Houck and Logan Shaulis.
Grade 9: Natalia Anderson, Joseph Borst, Amber Broughton-Smith, Emily Conroy, Madison Grace, Jenika Halsey, Allison Kenyon, Lilah Marchetta-Brewer and Chloe Shaulis.
