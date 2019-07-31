OVID — The following students have been named to the honor rolls for the fourth marking period of the 2018-19 academic year at South Seneca Middle School.
HIGH HONOR
Grade 8: Brianna Ahouse, Ciera Babcock, Emily Crane, Luke Dendis, Coleton Dresser, Alysa Elder, Christen Estell, Courtney Hunt, Salvatore Sciacca, Zackary Sherry, Dakota Stewart, Caleb Sweet, Sophie Wesselhoff and Colton Wig.
Grade 7: Izabella Abeline, Samantha Barkee, Kathrine Buisch, Elizabeth Dendis, Kjerstin Grace, Moira Griffith, Hunter Martin, Christian McCoy, Nolan Mitchell, Jacob O’Steen, Haley Parry, Ariana Passalacqua, Abigail Sherry, Kara Siurano, Annabelle Tingue, Ava Utter, Leah vonHahmann and Nikolas Wheeler.
Grade 6: Avery Bond, Jacob Borst, Aven Bower, Connor Briggs, Sylvia Brock, James Cornish, Alyssa Covert, Ruth Dendis, Samuel Dufour, Rylan Erickson, Kenneth Halsey, Karah Hill, Anneliese Hubbard, Brenna Hungerford, Kyle Kempf, Logan Laverack, Marigold McCabe-Angell, Vyvynn Powell, Chloe Scott, Mackenzie Snyder;
William Stirlen, Nicholas Tostanoski, Rebecca Travis and Amelia Wig.
HONOR
Grade 8: Simon Appleby, Kendall Elliott, Cody Garland, Hailey Houseknecht, Ethan Laverack, Amya McLaughlin, Chelsea Parsons, Madison Podgorny, Ella Robinson and Tessah Webb.
Grade 7: Ashley Bullock, Natalie Capluzzi, Joshua Grover, Collin Hammond, Ryleigh Hayward, Owen Kenyon, Burke Marrella, Kurt Pleckan, Brianna Siering, Macy Swank and Angel Warne.
Grade 6: Tajade Amisano, Asher Chase, Samuel Denmark, Molly Doane, Christian Everhart, Jackson Hazlak, Autumn Jay, Morgan Knapp, Logan Miles, Alexander Rojas, Tyler Thuering, Laurie Tuttle, Jaden Ungleich and Gregory Updike.
