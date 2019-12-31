GENEVA — The following students have been named to the honor rolls for the first marking period of the 2019-20 academic year at St. Francis – St. Stephen School.
High honor
Grade 6: Colleen Flowers, Abby Gravitte,
Grade 8: Emily Hay and Rose Kendrick.
Honor
Grade 6: Alex Brockway, Noah Cammorata, Alex Dorrington, Matthew Dorrington, James Hay, Isabella Humphrey, Brennan Lamson, Tonia Long, James, Ninestine and Teyo Rasmussen.
Grade 7: Connor Devaney, Evan Espinosa, Olivia Molina and Madison Pullano.
Grade 8: Allie Good, Catherine Nearpass, Sloane Peters and Mia Rasmussen.