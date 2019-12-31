GENEVA — The following students have been named to the honor rolls for the first marking period of the 2019-20 academic year at St. Francis – St. Stephen School.

High honor

Grade 6: Colleen Flowers, Abby Gravitte,

Grade 8: Emily Hay and Rose Kendrick.

Honor

Grade 6: Alex Brockway, Noah Cammorata, Alex Dorrington, Matthew Dorrington, James Hay, Isabella Humphrey, Brennan Lamson, Tonia Long, James, Ninestine and Teyo Rasmussen.

Grade 7: Connor Devaney, Evan Espinosa, Olivia Molina and Madison Pullano.

Grade 8: Allie Good, Catherine Nearpass, Sloane Peters and Mia Rasmussen.

