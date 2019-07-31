CANANDAIGUA — The following students have been named to the honor rolls for the fourth marking period of the 2018-19 academic year at St. Mary’s School.
HONORED SCHOLAR
Grade 6: Anthony-Lee Cole, Dominic Falbo, Maya Fantauzzi, Isabella Feistel, Jaden Johnson, Olivia Jones, Christopher O’Neill, Gianna Pellicano, Emily Russo, Bryant Sabin, Amy Tran, Lillie Wade and Sean Wiepert.
Grade 7: Leah Batterson, Alexandra Gellatly, Edward Goatseay, Kendall Pellegrino, Robert Simons and Katherine Steinmetz.
Grade 8: David Jankowski, Jack Jensen, Jared Johnson and Michael Macri.
DISTINGUISHED SCHOLAR
Grade 6: Courtland May, William Neubecker, Bright Robak, Logan Storms and Ronan Turkovich.
Grade 7: Sophia Enzinna, Natalie Westerman and Molly Williams.
Grade 8: Cameron Keck, Melanie Khan, Jennifer Menikotz, Daniel Neubecker, Nina Tran and Gerald Wiepert III.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.