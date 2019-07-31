WATERLOO — The following students have been named to the honor rolls for the fourth marking period of the 2018-19 academic year at Waterloo High School.
HIGH HONOR
Grade 9: Devan Adle, Anabel Bailey, Mya Brinkman, McKenna Brown, Abigail Burm, Aliza DeWolf, Gracie Ferguson, Stephanie Greunke, Carson Hay-Snyder, Samantha Holmes, Cadance House, Dana Jolly, Ceana Mosher, Samantha Page, Kaleigh Paul, Maria Poormon, Jasmine Quigley, Chance RicePorter, Mallory Rodger, Sarah Schalck;
Lillian Szewc, Lissen Turner, Brianna Urich and Scott Verdehem.
Grade 10: McKenzie Barber, Madison DeFrancesco, Joseph DeWall, Jacob DiGiovanni, Gabriella DiSanto, Joycelyn Dressing, Kimberly Fish, Olivia Godley, Kendra Henninger, Diamond Jones, Maliyah Mateo, Brian Oddi Jr., Cora Orego, Bryanna Page, Colby Roberts, Abbilynn Saville, Alyssa Smith, Julianna Struzik, Kylie Tavano, David Tillinghast and Nehemiah Williams.
Grade 11: Colby Arno, Sean Bronson, Jordan Colegrove, McKenna Cronberger, Dylan DeLucia, McKenzie DeWolf, Emily Ferguson, Joseph Ferguson, Calista Folk, Kaitlyn Jolly, Morgan Kapp, Brady Lax, Aaliyah Mason, Jessica Myer, Taylor Miles, Alexandria Nicolini, William Paine, Jillian Panek, Clarissa Robson, Emily Schalck;
Kyle Sessler, Emma Smithers, Jonathon Stuck, Channing Taylor, Elizabeth Thomas,Sennett Turner, Erik Verdehem, Jarrad Wakefield and Lauryn Yells.
Grade 12: Matthew Barron, Mason Bates, Nicholas Blaisdell, Sadye Brown, Rebekah Bussey, Hayleigh Clark, Riley Corey, Bryanna Felber, Trinity Folk, Ashley Hearn, Crystal Hill, Taylor Hurdle, Kari Jensen, Kiersten Jones, Marshall King, Michael King, Samantha Merkley, Emily Miracle, Felicity Orego, Sarah Parrow;
Michelle Poormon, Benjamin Rookey, Brooke Rossignol, Madelyn Same, Derek Slywka, DeAnna Thurston, Kandice Tillman and Ethan Wagner.
HONOR
Grade 9: Zoey Blackburn, Kaden Brown, Marissa Brown, Hailey Burnett, Sarah Bussey, Jerika Butler, Macy Carr, Joseph Clark,Nathaniel Cooper, Kristine DeWall, Maykayla Jensen, Kilee LaRock, Jazmine Mahunik, Nathaniel Olp, Thomas Paine, Jerrad Reynolds, Isabella Smith, Nicholas Stuck, Kylee Tillman, BreeAnnaRose Valentin and Tabatha Winter.
Grade 10: Marhkaela Bailey, Jessica Bragg, Leslie Brewer, Nathan Costantino, Natalie D’Eredita, Devin Felber, Jonathon Fischer, Dominic Fratto, Kelsie Greenfiled, Marissa Horton, Carlie Jensen, Alexandria Moody, Alexandra Parker, Kaleb Seeley, Autumn Sensenig, Heather Sincerbeaux, Allie Smith, Nicholas Smith and Zackary Tomkins.
Grade 11: Janey Abbott, Hunter Alger, Kathryn Brown, Hannah Cole, Alyssa Darling, Steven DeWall, Hannah Fegley, Madison Gourley, Joel Kraft, Taylor Mason, Dillon McCann, Tia Parmelee, Nash Ridley, Torie Schibley-Laird and Ashton Shanken.
Grade 12: Adi Aunkst-Park, Brandon Brown, Richard Bruno, Jadelyn Butler, Taylor Clark, Oriana Coffin, Joseph Cunningham, Joseph Deal, Jacob DeWall, Brok DiCicco, Halie Forde, Julie Hansen, Daniel Hayden, JaiQuon Lewis, Hannah Miller, Bethany Ovenshire, Makayla Price, Haley Shangraw, Cole Smith, Deja Swinehart;
Evan Tumbiolo, Riley Uhle, Caitlin Waye, Aubrey White and Tristan Wright.
