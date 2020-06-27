CANANDAIGUA — The Finger Lakes Community College chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, the honor society for two-year colleges, inducted 188 members this spring.
Phi Theta Kappa promotes scholarship, leadership, service and fellowship. FLCC’s chapter, Alpha Epsilon Chi, was chartered in 1981 and provides leadership, service and scholarship opportunities for members. Membership requires completion of 15 hours of associate degree coursework and a GPA of 3.0. Phi Theta Kappa members also serve as campus ambassadors.
New members, who reside within the Finger Lakes Times’ readership area include:
Canandaigua: Charlotte Alvord, Andrew Asserson, Samuel Belanger, Raymir Briceno-Ortega, Samuel Brocklebank, Matthew Brumagin, Jamie Colf, Olivia Dipaolo, Chelsea Doell, Sarah Ducar, Ranita Gage, Olivia Garlock, Andrew Gregory, Terri Griffin, Elizabeth Haas, Rebecca Hazard, Dylan Hazlett, Jeffrey Howard, Aria McKee, Belle McKee, Cassidy Miles, Brendan O’Shaughnessy, Allison Pellett, Jaylea Ransom, Brena Rocca, Nathaniel Schue, Ashley Smith, John Squires, Anna Vitale and Emily Young.
Clifton Springs: Anthony Dimariano III, Selina Finewood, Danielle Hildbrand, Coby Maslyn, Alison Romeiser and Sara Vanderhoof.
Clyde: Nathaniel Brewer, Morgan Carr, Linda Gross and Alissa Hughes.
Dundee: William Fryburger.
Geneva: Emily Augustine, Jami Baran, Ty Bluto, Jonathan Ferrer, Dierra Godfrey, Joshua Hennessy, Briana Horton, Tatiana Klestinec, Electra Laird, Caleb Miller, Grace North and Bailey Wayne.
Lodi: Sarah Farrow and Justin Smith.
Lyons: Shannon Sergent.
Manchester: Travis Liberty and Benjamin Moran.
Marion: Abigail Defisher, Christian Lopez-Dennis, Noah McKaig and Emily Passmore.
Middlesex: Alexander Lyons.
Newark: Hollie Bassett, Aleah Buckalew, Ashley Cornett, Elizabeth Henninger, Marshall McFarland, Libby Smith and Haley Stivers.
Ovid: Kodi Hopkins, Danielle Goerlich and Vincent Vangalio.
Palmyra: Lauren Crane, Cody Freeman, Casandra Hazlett, Jordan Huddleston, Harlan Miller, Earl Patton, Emma Perrone, Carissa Sabatasso, Ryan Saucier, Hannah Snelling and Lydia Wizeman.
Penn Yan: Kari Ayers, Morgan Bayer, Deja Glover, Cameron Ledgerwood, Corey Ledgerwood, Chloe Madigan and Mildred Phillips-Espana.
Phelps: Jasmine Fiori and Jared Jensen.
Romulus: Sharon Goucher.
Rushville: McKenna Campbell-Fox and Misty Hill.
Seneca Falls: Hunter Brignall, Mary Carter, Hunter Haust, Allison Hilkert, Georgedaliz Lopez, Madison McKoy and Brenden Sofo.
Shortsville: Florence Weed.
Sodus: Hugh Laird and Thomas Tangry.
Stanley: Dominique Robinson.
Waterloo: Julia Corsner, Taylor Hurdle, Nicolas Lane and Derek Slywka.
Wolcott: Sherri Lewis.